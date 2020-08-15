Aurora police investigating shooting that killed 2

A man and a woman died in the shooting late Friday on East Cornell Circle, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — Two people died in a shooting late Friday in the 11700 block of East Cornell Circle, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

APD said in a press release that officers responded at 11:51 p.m. Friday to the scene, in a residential complex west of South Peoria Street and north of South Parker Road.

Officers found a man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a hospital, where they died of their injuries, according to APD.

The relationship between the victims wasn't yet known, and the circumstances that led to the shooting were under investigation, APD said.

The identities of the victims will be released later by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Aurora Police Department homicide unit at 303-739-6077, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.