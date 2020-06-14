Aurora PD: 3 injured in early morning shooting, suspect arrested

All three victims are expected to survive APD said.

AURORA, Colo. — Three people injured in a shooting early Sunday morning are expected to survive, and a suspect has been arrested, according to Aurora Police Department (APD).

APD said officers responded around 2 a.m. to the area of East 17th Avenue and North Fulton Street for a reported shooting, where they found evidence of the incident but no victims.

Three victims arrived at the hospital a short time later with gunshot injuries, and APD said officers determined they were injured in the shooting.

APD said two victims were adults, and the age of the third victim is not known.

According to APD, officers identified a suspect vehicle and located it parked in front of a north Aurora address.

The vehicle drove away when officers attempted to make contact, and APD said officers pursued the suspect stopped and ran away.

APD said the adult male was arrested in the area of South Peoria Street and East Cornell Avenue with a handgun in his possession.

The investigation is ongoing, and APD no further information was available.