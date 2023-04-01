Woman found fatally shot near Aurora grocery store

Police said no arrests have been made.

AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after she was found shot near an Aurora grocery store Saturday night.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said just after 6:30 p.m., an officer was flagged down by a neighbor who said a woman was bleeding near East 6th Avenue and North Del Mar Circle, where a King Soopers store is located.

The officer found a 36-year-old woman who was critically injured and performed CPR on her until she was rushed to a hospital, where she died from apparent gunshot wounds shortly after she arrived.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation. No arrests have been made.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified her as 36-year-old Erika Monique Thornton.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

