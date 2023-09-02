2 in custody after deadly Aurora shooting

Donald Howard, 18, and Jordan Zachary Leday, 27, are accused in the death of a 20-year-old man.

AURORA, Colo. — Police have arrested two men who are accused in a fatal shooting in Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said Donald Howard, 18, and Jordan Leday, 27, each face one charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in the Dayton Triangle neighborhood.

Police said Leday was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant by Aurora Police's Fugitive Apprehension and Surveillance Team. Howard was also arrested Wednesday by the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network, or RAVEN, as part of a major crime investigation.

Police said the victim had been involved in a fight with multiple people inside a home on South Galena Way when he was shot on the night of Aug. 27. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.

