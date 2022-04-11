Brother of Aurora shooting suspect arrested on accessory charge

Juan Castorena, the brother of Joseph Castorena, was arrested in Denver and faces a charge of accessory after the fact.

AURORA, Colo. — The brother of a man wanted for a shooting in Aurora that left four people dead has been arrested on an accessory charge.

Police said Friday that Juan Castorena, 18, was arrested near West Belleview Avenue and South Federal Boulevard in Denver by Aurora Police officers. He was booked into jail on a charge of accessory after the fact, first-degree murder.

Juan Castorena is the brother of Joseph Castorena, 21, who is wanted for killing four people on Geneva Street on Oct. 30. Police said there is no evidence that Juan Castorena was involved in the shootings.

Dispatchers received a call about suspicious activity in the 900 block of Geneva Street just after 2 a.m. Sunday. A few minutes later, a dispatcher heard gunshots and upgraded the call.

When officers got there, they found four adults dead at a home near the intersection of East 10th Avenue and Geneva Street. They rescued two young children and a woman from the scene. They were not hurt.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing domestic situation between the surviving woman and Joseph Castorena.

The victims were identified as Jesus Serrano, 51; Maria Anita Serrano, 22; Kenneth Eugene Green Luque, 20, and Rudolfo Salgado Perez, 49.

Rewards totaling up to $15,000 are being offered for information leading up to the arrest of Joseph Castorena. $10,000 is from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, and the Aurora Reward Fund is offering an additional $5,000.

He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, with a slim build and a lion tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about him or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.