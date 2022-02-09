Person shot by police in Arapahoe County

There is a large police presence in the area of South Parker Road and East Jamison Avenue.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A person was shot and injured by police in Arapahoe County Wednesday evening, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police said it happened in the area of Highway 83/South Parker Road and East Jamison Avenue. A portion of Jamison Avenue is closed east of Parker Road, the Colorado Department of Transportation said. Drivers on Highway 83 may also see police activity.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital. There's no word on their current condition.

Police said no officers were injured.

"I am extremely relieved that my officers were not injured this evening," Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said in a tweet. "They stopped a dangerous criminal from further victimizing our community."

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

>Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.