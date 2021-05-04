Police investigating shooting near I-70 and Chambers

One man was shot and brought to the hospital with serious injuries, Aurora Police said.

AURORA, Colo. — Police are asking for witnesses to come forward with any information after a man was shot in Aurora Sunday night.

The victim was brought to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police. They did not have any information about a suspect in the shooting.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. at East 35th Place and Helena Street, police said. That is near Interstate 70 and Chambers Road.

Chambers Road was closed from East 33rd Place to East 38th Avenue Sunday night while officers gathered evidence from the shooting. Aurora Police said there was a large officer presence in the area.

#APDTrafficAlert: Chambers Road from 33rd - 38th will be closed, in BOTH directions, while Officers gather evidence from this shooting.



The roadway will be closed for an extended time. No ETA for opening.



➡️If going S/B, take 38th to Sable.

➡️N/B can take 32nd to Airport. https://t.co/jN8FPXT5wi pic.twitter.com/w0DSgH7XWY — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) April 5, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

