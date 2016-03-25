Police investigating homicide of man found in pickup

Aurora Police responded to a report of a crash, and found an unresponsive man in the driver's seat of a pickup truck. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

AURORA, Colo. — An investigation into a man found unresponsive in a pickup truck in north Aurora has been upgraded to a homicide, police said.

Early Monday morning, around 12:51 a.m., Aurora officers responded to a report of a crash. The caller told dispatchers that a pickup hit a parked car.

When officers arrived on the scene in the 2200-block of North Oakland St., they found a man sitting in the driver's seat of the pickup, unresponsive. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Hospital staff alerted Aurora police that the man had a suspected gunshot wound, and investigators upgraded the case to a homicide on Monday.

The man's name has not yet been released.

Police said they have no suspect information and the investigation is "active and ongoing."

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

