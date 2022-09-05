Early morning shooting leaves 1 injured in Aurora

The shooting happened near East Iliff Avenue and Havana Street, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) was investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Monday morning.

The victim arrived at a local hospital at about 2:45 a.m., police said.

The shooting happened in the area of East Iliff Avenue and Havana Street, according to APD.

The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.