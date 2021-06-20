5 people injured in shooting in Aurora

One of the victims had serious injuries in the shooting early Sunday, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) was investigating a shooting early Sunday that left five people injured.

APD officers responded to the shooting at 4:11 a.m. in the 12500 block of East Mississippi Avenue, just east of South Peoria Street, according to police. The shooting was possibly gang-related, APD said.

Five adult victims were injured. Only one of them had serious injuries, APD said.

No suspects were in custody, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

