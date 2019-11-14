AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police is investigating a shooting in eastern Aurora, the agency tweeted Thursday.

One person has been transported to the hospital, APD said.

The suspect is a white male approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a slim build and brown hair. He was wearing a white shirt, gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans at the time of the incident, APD said.

APD also said the suspect's vehicle is a silver Honda Accord and asks people with information to call 911.

KUSA

The shooting occurred near South Memphis Street and Pheasant Run Parkway. That's near East Smoky Hill Road and South Buckley Road.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS