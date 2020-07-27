Man in critical condition after shooting in Aurora Sunday evening

The incident happened at an apartment complex at 1377 N. Laredo St. near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Chambers road.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition Sunday night after a shooting in Aurora.

Aurora Police officers responded about 9 p.m. to 1377 N. Laredo St. near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Chambers road.

It's unclear what happened during the incident. Police did say the shooting happened at an apartment complex but could not say if inside or outside.

Police did not have suspect information and were unsure if there was a threat to the public.

#APDAlert Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at 1377 N. Laredo St.



Adult male victim transported to the hospital in critical condition.



We are currently investigating & working on gathering suspect info. Any witnesses are urged to contact @CrimeStoppersCO. pic.twitter.com/A7EDvDdYzf — Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 27, 2020

Anyone with information about any crime can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.