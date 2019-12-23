AURORA, Colo. — A 25-year-old man who prosecutors referred to as a “career criminal” has been sentenced to 160 years in prison for a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Back in September, an Arapahoe County jury convicted Joseph Allen Collins Jr. of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder for his role in a June 25, 2018 shooting at an Aurora apartment complex.

He was sentenced on Dec. 17 for those two counts as well as felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Zachary Robinson, 22, was shot and killed in Aurora last year.

Courtesy 18th Judicial District Attorney

The victim, 22-year-old Zachary Robinson, was killed in the common area of an apartment complex at 2095 S. Paris Way. According to prosecutors, it happened outside on a hot summer day with many witnesses milling around.

Robinson and another man were cutting through the common area with Collins and two of his friends, a news release says. When a brief disagreement broke out, Collins took out a gun and shot Robinson and his friend.

That friend ran to a nearby Family Dollar for help. He is alive, but Robinson succumbed to his injuries, according to the release.

Collins was sentenced to 96 years for the second-degree murder charge and 64 years for trying to killing Robinson’s friend.

