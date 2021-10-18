Aurora shooting sends 1 victim to hospital

APD was investigating a shooting in a parking lot that sent a man to the hospital on Monday.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) was investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet posted by APD at 4:12 p.m., the shooting occurred in the parking lot of Sable Cove at 14581 E. Ford Place, near the corner of Sable Boulevard and East Kentucky Drive.

Police said a man was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

A large police presence was in the area. No suspects were in custody, and police did not provide information on the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story and updates will be added upon receiving them.

#APDAlert: APD is investigation a shooting in the parking lot of Sable Cove 14581 E. Ford Place. Adult male victim transported to a local hospital in serious condition. No additional details available at this time. Large police presence in the area. Follow here for updates. pic.twitter.com/Pw5CkkiMaI — Aurora Police Dept 🎃 (@AuroraPD) October 18, 2021

