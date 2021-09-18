Man sentenced to 80 years in prison for killing 2, injuring officer and child in Aurora

D'Marcus Jones-Brown was convicted on two counts of second-degree murder and several other charges, the Adams County DA said.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man convicted in a 2018 shooting near the Anschutz Medical Campus in which two men died and an Aurora Police officer and an 8-year-old boy were injured has been sentenced to 80 years in prison, the Adams County District Attorney's Office said.

D'Marcus Jones-Brown was convicted in May on a number of charges that included second-degree murder, reckless manslaughter, second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

WATCH ABOVE: This video about the incident first aired in 2018

Anthoni Readus, 25, and Wayne Carter, 19, died in the Aug. 31, 2018, shooting near UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

When police were dispatched that day to the 1900 block of Peoria Street on a report of a disturbance, an officer heard gunshots from the alley and headed in that direction, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

That was where he found multiple people with gunshot wounds, including the boy, police said.

An officer encountered an armed man a short time later, and they exchanged gunfire, according to APD. The officer was hit in his bulletproof vest and taken to a hospital, police said. He was released the next day.

Jones-Brown was originally charged with first-degree murder, the DA's Office said, but he was ultimately convicted of second-degree murder.

This article draws on previous reporting by 9NEWS.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.