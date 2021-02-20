Suspect at large after shooting that injured 1 in Aurora

The shooting happened near the Pacific Ocean Marketplace at East Mississippi Avenue and South Peoria Street, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting Friday night that left one person with serious injuries.

APD tweeted just before 10:30 p.m. that officers were investigating a shooting in the 900 block of South Salem Street. That's located near the Pacific Ocean Marketplace at East Mississippi Avenue and South Peoria Street.

APD said the victim, a male, was taken to a local hospital.

The shooter is still at large, APD said.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

This is story will be updated as more information becomes available.

