Aurora Police investigating shooting Thursday night

One person was shot. We don't know their condition.

AURORA, Colo. — One person was shot in Aurora Thursday night, according to a tweet from police.

It happened at the intersection of East 19th Avenue and Oswego Street sometime before 8:30, police said. That is near Peoria Street and East Colfax Avenue.

Police did not know the condition of the person who was shot. They also did not have a description of a suspect.

This shooting comes one day after two people shot each other inside the EZPAWN located at 797 N. Peoria St. just north of 6th Avenue and Del Mar Park. The men, identified Thursday as Ricardo Herrera, 26, and Keith Lamonte Smith Jr., 28, were brought to the hospital where they died, according to APD. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Also on Wednesday, a 33-year-old man died in a stabbing near South Parker Road and I-225 in Aurora. Police are still looking for a suspect in that stabbing.

Anyone with information about Thursday's shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.