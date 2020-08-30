Aurora shooting victim found dead in apartment, police say

The man was found dead Sunday morning and no suspect information was available, according to Aurora police.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was found shot to death in an apartment on Sunday morning in Aurora, according to police.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said that the victim was found dead about 8:30 a.m. in an apartment at 6 S. Sable Blvd., at Landon Park Apartments, near the intersection of Sable and East Ellsworth Avenue.

APD was on scene investigating and said no suspect information was available.

The victim's name, and cause and manner of death, will be released later by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

