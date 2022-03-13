Aurora police investigating shooting Sunday morning

Police said an unknown man approached two brothers sitting in their car and pointed a gun.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is looking for the suspect who shot two brothers in their car in the area of Hampden Avenue and Tower Road on Sunday morning.

APD said a 22-year-old man and his brother were sitting in their car around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Hampden Avenue and Tower Road when they were approached by an unknown man. Police said the man came up to the car and pointed a gun.

Police said an altercation happened between the man and the brothers. That's when the man shot the 22-year-old man in the hand, according to police.

The victim drove himself to the hospital, police have not released their condition.

Police said no suspect has been identified and no arrests have been made.

