2 people shot in two separate shootings in Aurora

Police said a 17-year-old boy and a woman were injured in two separate shootings in Aurora on Sunday morning.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said two people are hurt after being shot in two separate incidents overnight.

Police said the first shooting happened around 10:25 p.m. on Saturday in the 2300 block of North Chambers Road. Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot and drove himself to the hospital.

APD said the 17-year-old boy suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. As of 8:05 a.m. on Sunday, police do not have any suspect information.

The second shooting took place around 5 a.m. on Sunday in the 17000 block of East Iowa Drive, according to police. APD said they responded to the area where they found a woman shot. The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to police.

APD said they do not have any potential suspects in the investigation as of 8:05 a.m. on Sunday. Police have not released what led up to either shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

