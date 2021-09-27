Man arrested after possibly firing shots at apartment and barricade incident, police say

Aurora Police said a 21-year-old man suffering a mental health crisis was taken into custody with no injuries Sunday night.

AURORA, Colo. — A man suffering a mental health crisis was taken into custody after possibly shooting at an apartment and a barricade incident Sunday, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

APD said officers responded at 2:10 p.m. to a report of shots fired at an apartment on the 2200 block of North Billings Street, and found a unit that had been hit by several rounds.

No one inside of the apartment was injured, according to APD.

Officers, including the APD SWAT Team, then responded at about 5 p.m. to a report of a family disturbance in a neighboring unit involving a 21-year-old man suffering a mental health crisis, according to police.

APD said the it was reported the man was possibly under the influence of a known substance, had access to a gun and was threatening to shoot people inside the apartment.

It was also discovered that the man may have the person who fired shots at the neighboring unit earlier in the day, police said.

Officers said the man did not follow commands to surrender and exit the apartment, but APD said a Crisis Response Team Officer was able to make contact with one of two residents who barricaded themselves in the basement for protection.

Around 7:55 p.m., officers learned the suspect was trying to force his way into the basement, and APD said the decision was made to force entry into the residence, where shots were fired by a SWAT Team member and the suspect was arrested.

No injuries were reported during the incident, according to APD.

The suspect was transported for a local hospital for treatment, and will then be booked into the Aurora Detention Center, police said.

The 17th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the shooting.

