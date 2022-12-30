Suspects sought in string of recent smash-and-grab burglaries

Police say there have been 14 reports of burglaries or attempted burglaries from Aurora businesses in the past four days.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) has released photos of a vehicle they say was involved in a series of recent burglaries.

Police said the black Lincoln MKT pictured below has been connected to a string of smash-and-grab style burglaries of ATMs and cash registers.

APD said it's a metro-wide issue, but Aurora businesses have been targeted with 14 reported burglaries or attempted burglaries in the last four days.

Now, APD and the Aurora Reward Fund are offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to stay away from it and call 911 immediately. Those with information that can help police with their investigation can call APD at 303-739-6932.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

