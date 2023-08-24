Hate crime charge dropped in stabbing case

Steve Sinclair, 33, pleaded guilty to an assault charge Thursday. A hate crime charge was dismissed.

Example video title will go here for this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo — A man who stabbed another man in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to an assault charge as part of a plea agreement.

Aurora Police said Steve Sinclair, 33, used a knife to stab 29-year-old Michael Conner, who was treated for injuries including a collapsed lung after the August 2020 attack near East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard.

An arrest affidavit says Conner, who is white, told police while at the hospital that Sinclair, who is Black, shouted "Black lives matter!" before stabbing him.

The video above is our original reporting on the incident

Police said witnesses saw Sinclair walk up to Conner and say, "I'm going to kill you and your dog." One witness said Conner tried to run away and defended himself with a stick.

Sinclair continued saying, “Black lives matter” to police when they arrived, according to the first officer on scene. That officer wrote that Sinclair had his hands up and said “I stabbed him, I’m a psychopath,” refused to sit down and “insisted” that officers should shoot him before he was eventually arrested.

Sinclair originally faced an attempted first-degree murder charge and one count of bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.

On Thursday, according to court records, Sinclair pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing serious bodily injury and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. All other charges were dismissed.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.