Witness confronted stabbing suspect in Aurora parking lot

Zual James Noi Noi, 24, was stabbed multiple times on Jan. 11 in Aurora and died from his injuries.

AURORA, Colo. — Items recovered from a sweatshirt found in a trash can helped police identify and eventually arrest a suspect in connection with a deadly stabbing in an Aurora parking lot.

Zual James Noi Noi, 24, was stabbed to death on Jan. 11 in a parking lot near East Mississippi Avenue and South Joliet Street, according to Aurora Police.

Brandon Saguilan-Patrico, 27, was arrested this week on suspicion of first-degree murder in his death.

Employees of a business on East Mississippi Avenue called 911 to report a fight in a parking lot across the street on Joliet Street around 7:40 p.m.

One of the workers grabbed his gun and intended to intervene in the altercation, according to an arrest affidavit from Aurora Police. That man said he yelled at the suspect to stop but didn't believe the man heard him due to traffic noises.

Eventually he got close enough and pointed his gun at the suspect and yelled at him to stop, the affidavit says. The man told police the suspect stood up with his back to him and said, "I'm sorry," twice before he ran off.

Investigators later found a sweatshirt with a distinct pattern on it in a trash can near the crime scene. Inside of it they recovered a debit card and mail belonging to Saguilan-Patrico.

They went to the address listed on the mail and were told that Saguilan-Patrico did not live there because he had become violent with family members and was "possibly suffering from mental illness," the affidavit says.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that Saguilan-Patrico worked at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. Employees there were able to identify the sweatshirt found in the trash can as belonging to him. One of the workers stated he wore it "every single day."

Investigators also found security video from a Target store showing Saguilan-Patrico after the killing with what appeared to be bandage on his hand and possible blood, the affidavit says.

He was arrested Wednesday and is next due in court on Jan. 24.

A gofundme page has been set up to support the victim's family.