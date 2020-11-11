Armed employee chases suspect from Aurora store after clerk shot

The shooting happened at the PJ Mart on Peoria Street in Aurora on Nov. 2.

AURORA, Colo — The Aurora Police Department (APD) needs help identifying a man who shot and seriously wounded a store clerk earlier this month.

The armed man entered PJ Mart at 980 S. Peoria St. around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2 and shot the store clerk, APD said in a tweet.

APD also shared security video of the incident. The video shows the suspect, who is wearing a gray hoodie, dark pants and beanie outside the store. He then walks into the store and goes to a cooler, gets a drink and heads for the counter.

When the suspect approaches the counter, he pulls out a gun, the video shows. The man is also wearing gloves, a medical-type mask over his face, and a winter hat under the hood of his sweatshirt, which he has pulled up on his head.

The video provided by APD doesn't show the actual shooting. Following the shooting, someone runs out from behind the counter armed with a gun.

The suspect is then seen crouching down on the floor and putting his hands up before he's chased out of the store by the armed employee.

APD said the wounded clerk, only identified as an adult man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

