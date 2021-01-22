PD: Barricaded suspect arrested after lighting fire inside Aurora home

The suspect was barricaded inside a home in the 24200 block of East Davies Place following a "physical disturbance."

AURORA, Colo. — Officers had to enter a home to extinguish a fire that had been set by a suspect who was barricaded inside, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The suspect, who APD identified as 57-year-old Gregory Ewing, has since been apprehended and faces at least one charge for felony assault, according to APD. He had refused to leave a home in the 24200 block of East Davies Place Friday afternoon following a “physical disturbance” involving a female victim, who officers said has been brought into safety.

The home where the incident occurred is in a neighborhood near East Arapahoe Road and South Aurora Parkway.

The law enforcement activity in the area prompted a brief secure perimeter at Coyote Hills Elementary, but that has since been lifted.

No information has been released about the suspect’s identity. The Aurora Fire Department was called to secure the home and investigate the blaze that was set inside.

Firefighters have not yet released any information about how much damage the home sustained.

