x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Crime

SWAT on scene in Aurora for armed domestic violence suspect

An armed domestic violence suspect is refusing to leave a home in the 1800 block of South Truckee Street, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) has issued a shelter in place for some residents Thursday morning as officers attempt to arrest an armed domestic violence suspect who is refusing to leave a house 

In a tweet, APD said there is heavy police presence in the 1800 block of South Truckee Street. That's near the intersection of E. Ashbury Drive and S. Telluride Street. 

A shelter in place has been issued for nearby residents. In another tweet, APD said the situation remains "a very active scene."

SWAT is at the location and APD says officers are trying to make contact with the suspect to surrender peacefully.   

This story will be updated as more details are available. 

RELATED: Denver Police investigate overnight shooting

RELATED: Aurora police, coroner investigate death of small child being cared for at suspected unlicensed daycare

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLocal stories from 9NEWS 

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.