SWAT on scene in Aurora for armed domestic violence suspect

An armed domestic violence suspect is refusing to leave a home in the 1800 block of South Truckee Street, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) has issued a shelter in place for some residents Thursday morning as officers attempt to arrest an armed domestic violence suspect who is refusing to leave a house

In a tweet, APD said there is heavy police presence in the 1800 block of South Truckee Street. That's near the intersection of E. Ashbury Drive and S. Telluride Street.

A shelter in place has been issued for nearby residents. In another tweet, APD said the situation remains "a very active scene."

SWAT is at the location and APD says officers are trying to make contact with the suspect to surrender peacefully.

This story will be updated as more details are available.

