Aurora Police take man into custody after barricade situation

Police initially issued a shelter-in-place order for residents in the 15500 block of East Arizona Avenue.

AURORA, Colo. — A man is in custody and a shelter-in-place order has been lifted in the 15500 block of East Arizona Avenue in Aurora.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department and the department's SWAT team responded to an Aurora apartment complex, trying to contact a barricaded person.

Police first posted about the situation at about 1:36 p.m. Police issued a shelter-in-place order for the area, according to a tweet from police. That order was lifted around 3:17 p.m., police said.

Police say the barricaded person had felony warrants. The man has been taken to the Aurora jail, according to an updated tweet from police.

