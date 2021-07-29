Aurora teacher accused of child sex abuse

Mark Lindrud has taught at eight metro area schools over his 20-year career, APD said

AURORA, Colo — An Aurora teacher was arrested this week after a warrant was issued for his arrest by authorities in Arizona for sexual abuse of a minor, Aurora Police (APD) said on Thursday.

On July 28, officers with APD assisted members of the Oro Valley Police Department with the apprehension of 49-year-old Mark Lindrud. Oro Valley is located about six miles north of Tucson.

Lindrud was wanted in Arizona for numerous counts of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual abuse of a minor, according to APD.

Lindrud is currently employed as a school teacher at Vista Peak Preparatory school in Aurora but ha

s been placed on administrative leave, according to APD.

Through the investigation, APD said officers learned that Lindrud has worked at more than eight Denver metro area schools in his 20-year career as a teacher.

APD said they're concerned there could be additional victims who have not yet come forward to report their abuse.

Anyone who has information about a suspected crime involving Lindrud can report it through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

