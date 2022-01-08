Aurora shootings leave 2 teens injured Saturday

The first shooting took place at Montview Park. Police said the second one may have happened at Village Green Park.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating two separate shootings of teenagers Saturday.

APD said the first one was reported at 3:20 p.m. at Montview Park at East 19th Avenue and Chester Street.

It was initially reported as shots fired, police said, but no victim was found at first. Later, police said a 15 or 16-year-old boy was dropped off at an Aurora hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police believe he was the one who was shot at Montview Park.

At 8:15 p.m., APD said a 16-year-old boy was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said that shooting possibly happened in the area of Village Green Park at South Chambers Circle and East Louisiana Drive.

A spokesperson for APD said Saturday night there was no information to connect the two shootings.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

