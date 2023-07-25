13-year-old injured in early morning shooting in Aurora

The boy was driven to the hospital after being shot in the area of East 13th Avenue and Potomac Street, according to police.

AURORA, Colo. — A 13-year-old boy was shot and injured while in a vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to Aurora Police.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said it is investigating a shooting that happened near East 13th Avenue and Potomac Street.

The boy was driven to the hospital, and his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, according to APD.

There were two other people in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Those two people were uninjured, police said.

Police are investigating what lead up to the shooting. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

#APDAlert: About 1a, a 13-year-old boy was driven to the hospital after being shot inside a vehicle in the area of 13th/Potomac. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. The two other people in the car were thankfully unharmed. It is not known what led up to the… pic.twitter.com/BwKsxZwhLw — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 25, 2023

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

