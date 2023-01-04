Aurora police looking for suspect in carjacking of tow truck

APD said there is a large police presence in the area of East Virginia Avenue and South Havana Street in Denver after a suspect carjacked a tow truck.

AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for a man wanted for carjacking a tow truck in Aurora Wednesday afternoon.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said the truck was stolen just after 2 p.m. from the area of Havana Street and Montview Boulevard.

Officers found the truck near Peoria Street and Fitzsimons Parkway and started to pursue it, police said, but that pursuit ended at South Fulton Street and East Dakota Avenue in Denver just before 2:30 p.m. when the suspect ran from the truck.

APD said the suspect is still at large, and officers are searching the area of East Virginia Avenue and South Havana Street.

Residents of that area are asked to lock their doors and windows and call 911 if they see or hear anything suspicious.

People with doorbells or surveillance cameras are asked to check their footage.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

