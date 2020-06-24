2 people shot in Aurora, public asked to avoid area

Police are investigating after two people were shot in the 700 block of North Peoria Street.

AURORA, Colo. — Two men were shot in the 700 block of North Peoria Street in Aurora late Wednesday afternoon.

The scene is just north of 6th Avenue and Del Mar Park.

Sky9 was over the scene at 5 p.m. and Aurora Police had taped off the parking lot in front of the EZ Pawn located at 797 Peoria St.

Police said both men are in critical condition. Both shooting victims were taken to the hospital.

Police have not said what lead up to the shooting.

People are being asked to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking story. We will add updates as information is released.