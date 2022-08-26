Suspect arrested in more than a dozen vandalism incidents, four robberies

Police said Johnathan Edward Abraham vandalized 15 businesses in one week, sometimes with racist messages.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) has arrested a man accused in more than a dozen vandalism incidents and several robberies.

Police said Johnathan Edward Abraham committed 15 acts of vandalism between Aug. 14 and Aug. 22 by leaving graffiti on area businesses, some of which included racist messages.

APD said detectives were also able to connect Abraham to four aggravated robberies of fast food restaurants in Aurora that all happened in April.

Police said they arrested Abraham Friday afternoon after getting a tip from a community member. He's being held on the following charges on $50,000 bond:

Aggravated robbery

Criminal mischief

Bias-motivated crime-property damage

