AURORA, Colo. — A dean at an Aurora preparatory academy was arrested Wednesday for causing a lockdown and making threats while carrying a weapon on school grounds, according to an arrest affidavit.

Tushar Aftab Rae, 30, is being held on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon at a school and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, according to an affidavit of probable cause for arrest provided by Arapahoe County Courts.

Rae was Aurora West Preparatory College's dean of instruction, serving students in grades 9 - 12, according to the school's website.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aurora police officers were dispatched to Aurora West Preparatory College on reports of an armed person at the school, the affidavit says.

The school went on lockdown as well.

Principal Taisiya Tselolikhin called police and told officers on scene that she'd had an argument on Tuesday with Rae. The affidavit says she told police he'd become upset over testing the school as administering and "not receiving acknowledgment and recognition he felt he was owed."

He didn't show up for work on Wednesday, and he didn't call to explain why or give a warning that he wasn't going to make it in, the affidavit says. At 2 p.m., Tselolikhin got a text from Rae asking her to meet him in his office.

The pair arrived at the office at the same time and both went into the office together, the affidavit says. Once inside, Rae closed the door and pulled out a black handgun.

The affidavit says he placed the gun on the counter between the pair.

"Try and f--- with me," the affidavit quotes Rae as saying. "You shouldn't have said what you said. I don't want to hurt you. I'm going to hurt all the people around you."

He then threatened to shoot the kneecaps off two of the school's administrators, the affidavit says. Then he wondered what she was going to do about it and warned that he "came prepared and had two extra rounds," according to the affidavit.

After that, he warned Tselolikhin to walk away or he'd shoot the next person he found outside his office's door, the affidavit says.

While threatening the principal, there was a knock at the door. The affidavit says two students spoke briefly with Rae before he closed the door again.

Tselolikhin then left his office and began to put the school on lockdown, the affidavit says.

As one Aurora officer spoke to Tselolikhin about what happened, another was on the phone with Rae, the affidavit says. He at first said some members of the school had been harassing him, but wouldn't explain himself. He also told the officer he was worried about the school being on lockdown and told Aurora police he was at home and then gave his home address, the affidavit says.

He told the officer he "had sent some messages earlier that he should not have sent," the report says.

Denver officers then went to Rae's address, found him there and arrested him, the affidavit says. Law enforcement found a Remington handgun and three magazines in a bedroom cabinet. According to the report, Rae was arrested and held on bond not long after.

Rae posted bond and was issued a restraining order, the affidavit says. Even so, Aurora PD posted more officers at the school and at some of administrators' homes.

Several officers are also monitoring Rae and keeping track of his whereabouts, the arrest affidavit says.

The school sent a letter home to parents, according to Aurora Public Schools, informing them of the situation.

Students walked out of the school on Friday, according to the district, wanting a conversation with administrators about what happened.

A spokesperson for the district said school staff and students had a good conversation and that students came away feeling positive.

9NEWS investigative reporter Kevin Vaughan contributed to this article

