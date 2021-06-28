Aurora Police investigate fatal shooting near East 6th Avenue, I-225

A woman was shot on Monday morning near 600 N. Dillon Way, according to police.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said it was investigating a fatal shooting Monday in the Chambers Heights neighborhood.

Officers responded about 11:20 a.m. Monday to the shooting near 600 N. Dillon Way, police said. That's north of East 6th Avenue and east of Interstate 225.

A woman was shot and killed, according to police.

There was no information available on a suspect description or on the circumstances of the shooting, APD said.

UPDATE: The female has been pronounced deceased. This is now being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStoppersCO. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) June 28, 2021

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

