49-year-old man arrested in Aurora shooting that injured woman Sunday

The victim is expected to survive.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was arrested Sunday following the shooting of a woman in Aurora earlier in the morning.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) first tweeted about the shooting at 3:23 a.m. Sunday.

APD said a woman was injured in a shooting in the 14000 block of east Iowa Drive and was transported to an area hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life threatening.

The police department said there was a person detained in their initial tweet.

At 2:15 p.m. Sunday, APD again tweeted the identification who the man they arrested.

He's identified as Fernando Magana, 49.

He facing charges of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

No other information on the shooting has been released, but APD said in their first tweet that the victim was expected to survive.

9NEWSLETTER

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.