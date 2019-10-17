GOLDEN, Colo. —

A man who has already been convicted of gunning down a University of Utah student has now been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Colorado man.

Back in September, Austin Boutain, 26, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and four violent crime counts for the death of 63-year-old Mitchell Ingle.

Ingle’s body was found inside of his RV at the Clear Creek RV Park on Oct. 31, 2017, shortly after Boutain and his wife spoke to investigators in Salt Lake City following an hours-long manhunt.

An undated photo of Mitchell Ingle, who was found dead in his Golden RV in 2017.

Courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The two admitted to shooting and killing ChenWei Guo, a student from China, in an attempt to steal his car in the Utah foothills. Boutain and his wife had apparently driven to Utah in Ingle’s stolen car, ultimately linking them to the crime and leading to the discovery of Ingle’s body.

Boutain was extradited to Colorado earlier this year.

His wife, Kathleen Boutain, has been charged with 20 counts for her role in Ingle’s death. She is being held in the Jefferson County Jail and is slated to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 14.

