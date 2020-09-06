Authorities looking for motorcyclist who pointed gun at driver near Nederland

Three speeding motorcyclists were last seen traveling northbound at the 47-mile-marker of the Peak-to-Peak Highway.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating three motorcyclists accused of felony menacing following a road rage incident last month where one of the riders pointed a gun at another vehicle.

At about 2 p.m. on May 30, three motorcyclist were seen driving northbound at a high rate of speed near the 38-mile-marker on the Peak-to-Peak Highway outside of Nederland.

At some point, one of the riders passed a vehicle on a double yellow line. As the second motorcyclist tried to pass the same vehicle, the driver of the vehicle attempted to hug the yellow line to prevent the motorcyclist from passing, according to BCSO.

The motorcyclist continued to pass by the car, and while doing so, produced a handgun from his front waistband and pointed it at the motorist, BCSO said.

BCSO said all of the motorcycles appeared to be of the Sport Bike class and were black or dark in color. None of the motorcyles had visible license plates but one of them had red-colored wheels. All of the riders appeared to be men wearing black helmets.

BCSO said the lead rider's helmet is thought to have some blue coloration on the rear‐quarter or blue tint on the visor. That rider's motorcycle had a flashing rear taillight.

Another rider's helmet had several pink 'Breast Cancer Awareness' ribbons on it.

The motorcyclists were last seen traveling northbound at the 47-mile-marker of the Peak-to-Peak Highway, still moving well in excess of the posted speed limit, BCSO said.

Investigators are hoping to gather more information regarding the incident to include any additional witnesses, other potential victims, or information which could assist in the identification of the motorcyclists.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Angela Gondor at 303-441‐3646.