LONGMONT, Colo. — Authorities are looking for a male suspect who police believe started a fire inside a Longmont church that caused more than $5,000 in damage early Sunday morning.

According to Longmont Police, firefighters responded to a fire alarm at 5:40 a.m. at Central Longmont Presbyterian Church at 402 Kimbark St. Firefighters' quick response and the church's sprinklers helped contain the fire and saved the building, police said.

Longmont Police Department

Authorities found that an unidentified male broke out a window in a door of the church and began a fire using an accelerant. No one was inside the church at the time of the fire, police said.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the arson suspect who caught on camera.

Longmont Police Department

If you know his name or whereabouts, please contact Longmont Police at 303-651-8501.

