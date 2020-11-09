Hit-and-run in Aurora sends juvenile to hospital

The auto-pedestrian crash occurred at South Memphis Street and East Rice Place.

AURORA, Colo. — A hit-and-run on Thursday night in Aurora injured a juvenile, sending them to the hospital, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The auto-pedestrian crash occurred at 10:42 p.m. at South Memphis Street and East Rice Place, which is near South Buckley Road and East Quincy Avenue.

APD said it is looking for updated information on the suspect car.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

