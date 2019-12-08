DENVER — A Denver police officer involved in an April shooting of a suspect has been cleared of any possible charges, according to an investigation from the Second Judicial District Attorney's office.

Just before 1 a.m. April 10, officers located and pursued a vehicle that was wanted in connection with a carjacking that happened near East 16th Avenue and Nome Street in Aurora, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The vehicle crashed near East 16th Avenue and Quebec Street. One suspect was initially arrested and two ran from the vehicle.

According to the investigation, one suspect, Anthony Solano Vasquez, 19, shot at officers, and Officer Andrew Nielsen returned fire.

Vasquez sustained non-life threatening injuries during the exchange, the investigation said, but then ran from officers and hid in a window well of a nearby home where he shot himself in the head, which later caused his death.

Vasquez was driving the stolen vehicle with a 16-year-old and 5-year-old in the car, the report said.

No officers were injured as a result of the pursuit and shooting, police said.

Nielsen, who fired at the suspect, had been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure. The investigation concluded that Nielsen was authorized to use deadly force during the incident under Colorado law.

