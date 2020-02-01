GOLDEN, Colo. — The Golden Police Department (GPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who they said stole several axes from a Home Depot store late last month.

The theft happened at the store at 16900 W. Colfax Ave. in Golden on Dec. 29, according to a Crime Stoppers bulletin.

Loss Prevention team members at the store confronted the man as he tried to leave the store with the axes, according to the bulletin.

The suspect responded by saying, “We’re at war, there’s gonna be blood,” according to the bulletin.

He also said “Come take them away,” or “Come at me,” and the loss prevention officers backed off, the bulletin said.

The man seen in the photo is accused of stealing axes from a Home Depot store in Golden, police say

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

The man has short facial hair and was wearing a black jacket, red plaid shirt, black pants and white shoes. He is associated with a grey Toyota Camry with front end damage on the passenger side, a damaged headlight and a damaged hood, according to Crime Stoppers.

If you recognize the suspect contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720 913-7867 or submit a tip online through their website.

Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for an award up to $2,000. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS