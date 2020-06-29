Baby Faith homicide: Jennifer Katalinich pleads guilty in infant's 1996 death

Together, the charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 15 years. Her sentence will be determined at a hearing Oct. 8.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo — Nearly eight months after she was arrested in the 1996 cold case homicide of Larimer County's "Baby Faith," Jennifer Katalinich pleaded guilty to two amended charges in the case Monday.

Katalinich, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide of an at-risk juvenile — a Class 4 felony — and another count of tampering with physical evidence, a Class 6 felony.

Together, the charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 15 years. Her sentence will be determined at a hearing Oct. 8. Until then, she'll remain out of custody on a $25,000 bond.

Andy Gavaldon, one of Katalinich's attorneys, declined to comment outside of the courtroom Monday.

