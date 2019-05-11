LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office will announce an "important update" in connection with the death of "Baby Faith," whose tiny body was found floating in Horsetooth Reservoir in 1996.

An update is planned for 2 p.m. Tuesday. According to Larimer County Court records, a woman named Jennifer Katalinich was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder-victim under 12. Those court records list the offense date as Aug. 21, 1996.

Two young boys found the infant on the shores of the reservoir on Aug. 24, 1996. An investigation revealed she was suffocated after being wrapped in a plastic garbage bag, according to the cold case file from the Colorado Bureau of Information (CBI). They believe she was born alive two days earlier and classified her death as a homicide.

Investigators have never been able to determine the infant's identity or that of her parents, but said in 2006 that they planned to retest the baby's DNA with the hope that new technology would help them find a match.

A funeral was held for her around the time of her death, and while no one at the service knew Baby Faith, many came to say goodbye.

One investigator who spoke to 9NEWS in 2006 said he still visited her grave.

"I've been by her grave a couple of times this week, and I look at that grave marker and I feel like I'm the only one that still cares," said Lt. Andy Josey of the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. "And I look at it, and she's lonely, and I think, 'That's sad,' but that's why I'm pushing away at it because someone has to care."

