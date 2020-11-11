Babysitter arrested at DIA after kidnapping infant from Utah, FBI says

A criminal complaint says Emily Luciano, 31, knowingly and willfully kidnapped a baby boy.

DENVER — A criminal complaint was filed Nov. 7 in a Colorado district court against a woman who is accused of kidnapping an infant in Utah and flying to Colorado.

The complaint says Emily Luciano, 31, knowingly and wilfully kidnapped and held for ransom, reward or otherwise an infant male victim.

An affidavit for Luciano says an FBI special agent with the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force was notified of a Nov. 7 Amber Alert that was issued in Utah for a baby boy who was abducted the day prior.

The infant's mother had taken her three children to Luciano's home to stay the night because she believed she had contracted COVID-19, the affidavit says. Luciano was their babysitter.

For unknown reasons, Luciano dropped the two older kids off at a friend's home, the affidavit says, and gave the mother false information about her car breaking down and phone dying.

Luciano then boarded a plane to Colorado, claiming the infant was hers. Her car was found at the St. George Airport in Utah, the affidavit says.

Law enforcement pinged her phone and found it in Colorado Springs.

The affidavit says she then rented a car at the Colorado Springs airport and began driving to Denver International Airport (DIA) where she was scheduled to fly back to St. George.

Luciano was arrested at DIA and the infant was recovered, the affidavit says.

If convicted, the penalty for kidnapping could be:

Up to life imprisonment

$250,000 fine

5 years supervised release