Babysitter accused of sexually assaulting children sentenced to 10 years in prison after plea deal

Prosecutors said Corey Medo, 23, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A Littleton man accused of sexually assaulting the children he was babysitting has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to a release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's (DA) Office.

According to the release, 23-year-old Corey Austin Medo was sentenced in Arapahoe County Court after pleading guilty to one felony count of sexual exploitation of a child. Other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal, according to the DA's office.

“A person who preys on children entrusted to his care deserves to go to prison,” DA John Kellner said. “Here we have parents trying to do the right thing, screening the person they choose to watch their children. And he takes advantage of his position of trust and molests those youngsters. My office will always pursue these cases aggressively.”

>WATCH: The video above is about Medo's arrest.

The release said the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office's investigation began in November 2019 after a mother in Centennial reported that her babysitter had sexually assaulted her child.

The DA's office said the investigation revealed that Medo's assaults had been going on since March 2018, when the mother hired him through a babysitting website.

Several families had hired Medo, according to the DA's office. Investigators believe he targeted boys between the ages of 7 and 10, the release said.

The DA's office said Medo had other babysitting victims, but none of them wanted to cooperate with the investigation. There are no known victims related to his role as a youth basketball coach, the spokesperson said.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Jacob Kremin.

"Nothing can replace the innocence the defendant stole from the child he was trusted to protect,” Kremin said. “However, this resolution will ensure that he is locked away while the family begins the healing process, and that upon his release, he will be prohibited from having contact with any other child."

Medo must register as a sex offender after he gets out of prison, according to the release.