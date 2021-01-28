Man killed in shooting in Denver's Baker neighborhood Tuesday

Denver Police have not released information about any potential suspects in the shooting.

DENVER, Colorado — A man has died after police said he was shot Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened near South Broadway and West Virginia Avenue, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said in a tweet just before 12:30 p.m.

That is near South Broadway and West Alameda Avenue.

The victim was brought to the hospital where he died on Wednesday, according to DPD.

Police have not released information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting or about any potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

