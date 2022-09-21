Prosecutors rest case against man charged in fatal shooting in Ballpark neighborhood

Michael Close is charged in the killing of shooting Isabella Thallas and wounding of Darian Simon in June 2020.

DENVER — Closing arguments are set to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the trial for the man accused of killing a woman and seriously wounding her boyfriend more than two years ago.

Michael Close, 38, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to 22 charges in the shooting June 10, 2020, in the Ballpark District, when a stranger armed with an AK-47 fired two dozen rounds at Thallas and her boyfriend Darian Simon from an apartment window in the 2900 block of Huron Street. Thallas' 21st birthday was two days before.

The two victims were walking their dog at the time of the shooting, and Denver Police have said that Close was angry over their dog relieving itself.

Close was later arrested in Park County. Denver Police said an AR-15 and a handgun were found in the passenger-side floorboard of the Mercedes SUV he was driving at the time, as well as a gun belt and firearm magazines.

Jury selection for the trial started late last week with the first testimony taking place on Monday. Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday and the defense wrapped its case after about an hour of testimony Wednesday morning. Closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. before the case goes to the jury for deliberations.

Prosecutors described the murder as a "rage-motivated mission for respect." According to prosecutors, Thallas and Simon encouraged their dog to go to the bathroom during their walk. Unknowingly, they were right outside Close's apartment. Prosecutors said Close then shouted to the couple, "Are you going to just yell at that dog or train it?"

According to prosecutors, when Simon responded, "Mind your own business, Rocko is a good dog," Close grabbed an assault style rifle and fired more than 20 shots, hitting and killing Thallas and seriously wounding Simon.

In her opening statement, Close's attorney did not dispute the basic facts in the case but said Close was "not mentally culpable" for Thallas' murder – that he has suffered most of his life from an untreated mental illness, that he had a mental break immediately preceding the murder and that he did not know what he was doing.

Close faces charges of:

Two counts of first-degree murder

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Two counts of first-degree assault

Nine counts of using a prohibited high-capacity magazine during a crime

Two counts of prohibited use of a firearm

One count of disorderly conduct

He also faces four sentence enhancers for violent crime.

According to Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) records, Close had no prior criminal history in the state.