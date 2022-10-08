Man barricaded in Broomfield bank after breaking in overnight

Police are asking people to avoid the area near Interlocken Loop and Wadsworth Parkway.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo — A man who broke into a Broomfield bank overnight has now barricaded himself inside and is refusing to come out, according to the Broomfield Police Department.

The man is inside the Firstier Bank on Destination Way, which is near Interlocken Loop and Wadsworth Parkway.

Broomfield Police said a SWAT team is on scene negotiating with the man in an attempt to get him out of the bank.

Businesses nearby were placed on a lockout, meaning no one could go in or come out. Police also asked people to avoid the area while negotiations continue.

A UC Health emergency room and Comfort Suites that are nearby were on lockout but that was lifted around 7:30 a.m. A map search also shows a Starbucks, hamburger restaurant and auto parts store in the area. It's not clear if any or all of these businesses are still in lockout status.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.